Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CODI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

