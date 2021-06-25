Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

