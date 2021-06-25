Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.27 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

