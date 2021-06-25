Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of CRWD opened at $253.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $258.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

