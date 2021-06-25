Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.35. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

