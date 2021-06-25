Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,729 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

