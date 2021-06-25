Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $2.40 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $177.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $185.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

