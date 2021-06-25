Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

