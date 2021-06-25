Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.52 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,542.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4,975.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,439.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

