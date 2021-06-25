Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after purchasing an additional 473,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 858,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,420,000 after purchasing an additional 465,772 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

