Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 98 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $400.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

