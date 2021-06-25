Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 69,841 Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Canon by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.33 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

