Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €70.00 by Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.60 ($87.76).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.23. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €52.74 ($62.05) and a 1 year high of €81.26 ($95.60). The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

