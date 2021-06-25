Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.10. Approximately 893,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,628,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$9.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

