Audius Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.01 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Audius has a market capitalization of $80.20 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00053672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00580760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038826 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.