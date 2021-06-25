Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 41,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,459. The company has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.47. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AC. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.