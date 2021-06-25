Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Down to $3.16

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.09. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 20,042 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASXC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.