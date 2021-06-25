ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.