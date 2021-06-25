Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.75, but opened at $61.53. Asana shares last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 7,127 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,460,000 shares of company stock worth $70,861,800 and sold 117,744 shares worth $4,912,403. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.97.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

