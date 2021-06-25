Arweave (AR) Market Cap Hits $344.61 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $10.32 or 0.00031237 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $344.61 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.