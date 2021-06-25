Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after buying an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

