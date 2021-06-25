Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

