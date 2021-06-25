ARMOR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $816,363.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $816,363.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00165399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00098735 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,822.80 or 0.99925998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002933 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,668,495 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

