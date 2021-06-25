ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PYR opened at $5.56 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

