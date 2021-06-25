ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,091 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $186,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $833,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

