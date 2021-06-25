ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $639.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

ITRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

