ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,321 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 233.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

