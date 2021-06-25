ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,522 Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 346.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SMAWF stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $177.58.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF).

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.