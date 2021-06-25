Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

