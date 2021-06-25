Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.45.
In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
