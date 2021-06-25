Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $95,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $363.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $374.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

