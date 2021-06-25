Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

