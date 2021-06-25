Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.