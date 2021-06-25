Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $72.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $75.05 billion. Apple posted sales of $59.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $355.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.31 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $371.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $365.95 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.41 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.