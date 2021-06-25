APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

