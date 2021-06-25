AO Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,561. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

