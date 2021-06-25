AO Asset Management LP Has $34.94 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. F5 Networks makes up about 2.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,101 shares of company stock worth $3,214,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.61. 2,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.88. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

