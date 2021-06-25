AO Asset Management LP Buys 41,725 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for about 1.8% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of RingCentral worth $23,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.40 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.