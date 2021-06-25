Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

