Analyzing Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Genfit alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genfit and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 1 1 3 0 2.40 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.75%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma N/A -37.16% -35.17%

Risk & Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $8.86 million 20.20 -$115.63 million ($2.97) -1.32 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -7.00

Oyster Point Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genfit. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genfit beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.