Analyzing American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American International Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AXIS Capital pays out -80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American International Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AXIS Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AXIS Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

American International Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Group and AXIS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $43.74 billion 0.96 -$5.94 billion $2.52 19.45 AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.89 -$120.42 million ($2.08) -24.33

AXIS Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group. AXIS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group -8.73% 4.75% 0.53% AXIS Capital 3.63% 2.03% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American International Group and AXIS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 8 4 0 2.33 AXIS Capital 1 2 1 0 2.00

American International Group currently has a consensus target price of $48.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. AXIS Capital has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.24%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than American International Group.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, group and individual annuities, and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; plan administrative and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

