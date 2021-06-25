Analyzing Advent Technologies (ADN) and The Competition

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ: ADN) is one of 43 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Advent Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Advent Technologies Competitors 59 481 699 12 2.53

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.67%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 -$100.21 million -108.78 Advent Technologies Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 1.10

Advent Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Advent Technologies Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advent Technologies peers beat Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.