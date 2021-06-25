Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS: MRWSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/24/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

6/22/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

6/17/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

5/20/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/12/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

4/27/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.