Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Target Price at $31.75

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TITN opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

