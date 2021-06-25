Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target at $66.17

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.13. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $31,226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

