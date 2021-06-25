Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $37.00

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 99,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

