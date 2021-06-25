Analysts Set Expectations for Wix.com Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wix.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.11.

Wix.com stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.67. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,902,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

