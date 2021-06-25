Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE AX opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

