Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post sales of $4.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

