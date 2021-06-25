Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $451.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,803,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $312.00. The stock had a trading volume of 519,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,687. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $228.81 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

