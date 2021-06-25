Analysts Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.40. Range Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 9,227,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

